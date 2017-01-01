SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Spoiled for life
4-foot muskie in a 4-foot deep river
Hey there little girl
Monster Pike
Midwest Finesse

  • DSCN1034

    Januaries of the Past

    • See More Midwest Finesse
    BIOV90015

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick

    by Ned Kehde

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick is a three-inch soft-plastic stickbait. Some anglers call it a centipede-style bait, and others call it a… more »

    IMG_2908

    Greenbacks And Other Manitoba Monsters

    by Matt Straw

    After a long, grueling back-and-forth, a bulky shadow appears several feet down under a dangerously bent graphite rod. The line… more »

    INFS-150032-CATFI-02

    Ice Fishing Channel Catfish

    by Steve Ryan

    Channel catfish are big, bold, and beautiful—deserving of your attention this winter. Once located in deep basin areas and along… more »

    DSCN1459

    Larew’s Inch Worm: an Update

    by Ned Kehde

    On Oct. 9, 2016, we published a gear guide in a Midwest Finesse column about Gene Larew Lures’ Inch Worm…. more »

    The-Versatility-Of-Fishing-With-Fuji-Reel-Seats

    The Versatility Of Fishing With Fuji Reel Seats

    by In-Fisherman

    When it comes to custom rod building, the beauty of each project is literally what you make it. Whether you… more »

    07_Watermelonseed-1-265x265

    Biovex’s Kolt Fish Tail

    by Ned Kehde

    On April 14, 2014, we published a gear guide that featured Biovex’s Kolt Fish Tail.  Recently a longtime Midwest finesse… more »

    Winn Grips

    Get a Feel For Winn Grips and Handle Wraps

    by In-Fisherman

    It seems rod builders settle for cork or EVA because it gives them a simple choice between two classics, but… more »

    HVMCF4-GPB

    Berkley’s Havoc Craw Fatty

    by Ned Kehde

    Midwest finesse anglers are incessantly in search of a soft-plastic creature bait that they can affix to a  mushroom-style jig… more »

    crappie shooter rigged_HeadDockt'R

    Bobby Garland’s 1.5-inch Crappie Shooter

    by Ned Kehde

    Bobby Garland Crappie Baits has created a new bait that has caught the attention of several Midwest finesse anglers. It… more »

    IMG_2609

    Midwest Finesse Fishing: November 2016

    by Ned Kehde

    Our November guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 25 logs and 21,979 words that describe how, when, and where Midwest… more »

    Rod Building Supplies

    Startup Supplies, Tools, and Equipment

    by Jeff Simpson

      Building your own custom fishing rods is a rewarding hobby on it’s own, but it gets even better when… more »

    Giant Florida Bass

    Giant Florida Bass Await!

    by Steve Quinn

    Cold weather Up North signals the start of an awesome shot at a giant Florida largemouth bass. Regardless of the… more »

    South Dakota Jumbo Perch

    Clark Area, South Dakota, Jumbo Perch

    by Doug Stange

    Well, I call them cinder blocks, these perch can be that impressively large. Broad across the back, all the way… more »

    Fishing Rod Blank

    Choosing A Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The rod blank is an integral component, as it forms an extension of the angler’s arm allowing the angler to… more »

    24 Rod Rack

    KastKing’s Rack’em Up

    by Ned Kehde

    KastKing’s Rack’em Up rod holders cater to the acquisitive nature of today’s anglers. Nowadays, many anglers acquire scores of rods… more »

    Feature-Rod-Spine

    Finding The Spine

    by In-Fisherman

    The Spine Finding the spine on a rod blank is really easy. Nearly all rod blanks are made by wrapping… more »

    2016-HGG-IF

    2016 Holiday Gift Guide

    by In-Fisherman

    Given the virtually endless array of tackle and accessories available to holiday shoppers, choosing gifts for friends and family can… more »

    Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more »

    Main Image Setting Up Guides On A Casting Rod

    Setting Up Guides on a Casting Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    Although guide selection can seem like an intimidating task considering all the options available, it really can be quite simple… more »

    Repair Cork Handles

    How to Repair Cork Handles and EVA Handles

    by In-Fisherman

    Everyone has that favorite fishing rod, whether it was given as a gift or just your good luck charm, it… more »

