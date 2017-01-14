SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Midwest Finesse

  IMG_0771-002

    The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafson

    See More Midwest Finesse
    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    by Matt Straw

    The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more »

    InstallingAReelSeat

    Mounting Reel Seat On Fishing Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more »

    FishingPlayButtonsFeature(3)

    How to Build Fishing Rod Handles

    by Jeff Simpson

    Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more »

    IMG_0771-002

    The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafson

    by Ned Kehde

      The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more »

    Mark The Blank

    Rod Building: Marking The Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more »

    Rod Components

    Choosing The Right Rod Components

    by Jeff Simpson

      Selecting the components you want featured on your rod is another benefit of making your own fishing rods. Rod… more »

    INFS-160026-LEADR-01

    Fishing Leader Options

    by Matt Straw

    The sickest of all sick feelings follows a bite-off. The severed leader. The failed crimp. The bungled knot. When the… more »

    Trophy Saskatchewan Trout

    Giant Lakers, Walleyes, Pike and More

    by Matt Straw

    In early-morning light under gray skies, waves crest over a long reef. It extends hundreds of yards, out toward a… more »

    zoom-z3-trick-worm-green

    Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Worm

    by Ned Kehde

    On Aug. 3, Zoom Bait Company announced that they have a new rendition of its Trick Worm. This one is… more »

    DSCN1454

    Z-Man’s Bubble Gum Finesse T.R.D.

    by Ned Kehde

    From early November through late March, some Midwest finesse anglers partake in an endeavor that they call bass fishing for… more »

    Catch Big Catfish

    The Liars of Leviathan Catfish

    by Dan Anderson

    So you want to catch the biggest catfish possible, a once-in-a-lifetime leviathan, a personal best that you can post on… more »

    INFS-150032-BLUEG-03

    First Ice Bluegills North to South

    by Matt Straw

    Muscle-bound thugs with bent noses hover at the deep edge of the jungle as ice begins creeping across the surface… more »

    Northwest Territories in Canada

    Angling The Pristine NWT

    by Matt Straw

    From the boreal forests on its southern boundary to the islands of the Beaufort Sea, Canada’s Northwest Territories offers adventures… more »

    Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    Use U-40 Cork Seal to Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    by In-Fisherman

      When it comes custom rod building and fishing in general, cork will always be a popular grip because of… more »

    065

    Nikko Baits

    by Ned Kehde

    Cory Schmidt of Merrifield, Minnesota, is a fellow In-Fisherman field editor, writer, and Finesse News Network member. And on the… more »

    DSCN1471

    Midwest Finesse Fishing: December 2016

    by Ned Kehde

    This guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 16 logs and 12,615 words that detail how, when, and where Midwest finesse… more »

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more »

    FeatureThread

    How To Choose Your Rod Building Thread

    by In-Fisherman

    Rod building threads are quite diverse. From sizes and colors to treatments, choosing the right rod building thread naturally comes… more »

    BIOV90015

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick

    by Ned Kehde

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick is a three-inch soft-plastic stickbait. Some anglers call it a centipede-style bait, and others call it a… more »

    IMG_2908

    Greenbacks And Other Manitoba Monsters

    by Matt Straw

    After a long, grueling back-and-forth, a bulky shadow appears several feet down under a dangerously bent graphite rod. The line… more »

