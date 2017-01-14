SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Midwest Finesse

  • The Marabou Jig

    The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglas

    See More Midwest Finesse
    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more »

    Fishing Rod Blank

    Choosing A Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The rod blank is an integral component, as it forms an extension of the angler’s arm allowing the angler to… more »

    FeatureThread

    How To Choose Your Rod Building Thread

    by In-Fisherman

    Rod building threads are quite diverse. From sizes and colors to treatments, choosing the right rod building thread naturally comes… more »

    The Marabou Jig

    The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglas

    by Ned Kehde

      On Jan. 20, we published our first of three Midwest Finesse columns that focus on how, when, and where… more »

    Yukon River Pike

    Yukon River Pike

    by Chris Hoffman

    Alaska is a dream destination, the more so for anglers seeking the Yukon River pike – biggest pike in all… more »

    FishingFeatureSturgeon

    Rainy River Lake Sturgeon

    by Rob Neumann

    Lots of Rainy River Lake Sturgeon surpassing 50 inches, with a good shot at fish to 70 inches with weights to… more »

    Giant Muskies In Ontario

    Top Destinations For Giant Muskies In Ontario

    by Cory Schmidt

    Flying over the seemingly peaceful, visually spectacular expanse that is the Laurentian Shield, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the turmoil,… more »

    Feature-Rod-Spine

    Finding The Spine

    by In-Fisherman

    The Spine Finding the spine on a rod blank is really easy. Nearly all rod blanks are made by wrapping… more »

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    by Matt Straw

    The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more »

    InstallingAReelSeat

    Mounting Reel Seat On Fishing Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more »

    FishingPlayButtonsFeature(3)

    How to Build Fishing Rod Handles

    by Jeff Simpson

    Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more »

    IMG_0771-002

    The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafson

    by Ned Kehde

      The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more »

    Mark The Blank

    Rod Building: Marking The Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more »

    Rod Components

    Choosing The Right Rod Components

    by Jeff Simpson

      Selecting the components you want featured on your rod is another benefit of making your own fishing rods. Rod… more »

    INFS-160026-LEADR-01

    Fishing Leader Options

    by Matt Straw

    The sickest of all sick feelings follows a bite-off. The severed leader. The failed crimp. The bungled knot. When the… more »

    Trophy Saskatchewan Trout

    Giant Lakers, Walleyes, Pike and More

    by Matt Straw

    In early-morning light under gray skies, waves crest over a long reef. It extends hundreds of yards, out toward a… more »

    zoom-z3-trick-worm-green

    Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Worm

    by Ned Kehde

    On Aug. 3, Zoom Bait Company announced that they have a new rendition of its Trick Worm. This one is… more »

    DSCN1454

    Z-Man’s Bubble Gum Finesse T.R.D.

    by Ned Kehde

    From early November through late March, some Midwest finesse anglers partake in an endeavor that they call bass fishing for… more »

    Catch Big Catfish

    The Liars of Leviathan Catfish

    by Dan Anderson

    So you want to catch the biggest catfish possible, a once-in-a-lifetime leviathan, a personal best that you can post on… more »

    INFS-150032-BLUEG-03

    First Ice Bluegills North to South

    by Matt Straw

    Muscle-bound thugs with bent noses hover at the deep edge of the jungle as ice begins creeping across the surface… more »

