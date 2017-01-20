Fishhead Photos
Installing Tip Top Guide On Custom Fishing Rodby Jeff Simpson
Whether installing or replacing a tip top guide, it is the easiest aspect of rod building if you follow the… more
Install Foregrip To Fishing Rod Blankby In-Fisherman
Whether choosing cork or EVA for your foregrip, the following instructions explain foregrip installation as well as the importance of… more
How to Build Fishing Rod Handlesby In-Fisherman
Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more
How To Finish Fishing Rod Guides With Epoxyby In-Fisherman
Applying Epoxy to guide wraps isn’t difficult, but it is tedious, so follow these instructions below to ensure a simple… more
Mounting The Reel Seatby In-Fisherman
Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more
Februaries of the Pastby Ned Kehde
In February, Old Man Winter regularly keeps Midwest finesse anglers at bay in northeastern Kansas. For example, there were 368… more
Saskatchewan—Bastion of Great Northern Pikeby Dave Csanda | SPONSORED STORY
While northern pike abound throughout Canada, there’s something remarkable about Saskatchewan, where the cool climate, remote locales and abundant food… more
Why Build a Custom Fishing Rodby In-Fisherman
The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more
Choosing A Rod Blankby Jeff Simpson
The rod blank is an integral component, as it forms an extension of the angler’s arm allowing the angler to… more
How To Choose Your Rod Building Threadby In-Fisherman
Rod building threads are quite diverse. From sizes and colors to treatments, choosing the right rod building thread naturally comes… more
The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglasby Ned Kehde
On Jan. 20, we published our first of three Midwest Finesse columns that focus on how, when, and where… more
Yukon River Pikeby Chris Hoffman
Alaska is a dream destination, the more so for anglers seeking the Yukon River pike – biggest pike in all… more
Rainy River Lake Sturgeonby Rob Neumann
Lots of Rainy River Lake Sturgeon surpassing 50 inches, with a good shot at fish to 70 inches with weights to… more
Top Destinations For Giant Muskies In Ontarioby Cory Schmidt | SPONSORED STORY
Flying over the seemingly peaceful, visually spectacular expanse that is the Laurentian Shield, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the turmoil,… more
Finding The Spineby In-Fisherman
The Spine Finding the spine on a rod blank is really easy. Nearly all rod blanks are made by wrapping… more
2017 Ice Fishing Rodsby Matt Straw
The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more
The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafsonby Ned Kehde
The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more
Rod Building: Marking The Blankby Jeff Simpson
The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more