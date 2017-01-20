SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Connect
YouTubeRSS
Collapse bottom bar
Subscribe

Fishhead Photos

2017-01-14-12.27.52
Large Mouth Bass
20140810_090011
Cherry Creek Walleye
laker
Twin Lakes Laker
Resized_20161221_164345
Spoiled for life
See More Fishhead Photos

In Fisherman TV

WHEN TO WATCH

sc-logo
MON 10:30AM ET
WED 4:00AM ET
WED 11:30AM ET
THU 3:00PM ET
SAT 4:30AM ET
SUN 9:30AM ET
SUN 3:30PM ET
REMIND ME TO WATCH
' ' '
Watch More Videos

Midwest Finesse

  • zoom-z3-trick-worm-green

    Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Worm

    • See More Midwest Finesse
    zoom-z3-trick-worm-green

    Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Worm

    by Ned Kehde

    On Aug. 3, Zoom Bait Company announced that they have a new rendition of its Trick Worm. This one is… more »

    DSCN1454

    Z-Man’s Bubble Gum Finesse T.R.D.

    by Ned Kehde

    From early November through late March, some Midwest finesse anglers partake in an endeavor that they call bass fishing for… more »

    Catch Big Catfish

    The Liars of Leviathan Catfish

    by Dan Anderson

    So you want to catch the biggest catfish possible, a once-in-a-lifetime leviathan, a personal best that you can post on… more »

    INFS-150032-BLUEG-03

    First Ice Bluegills North to South

    by Matt Straw

    Muscle-bound thugs with bent noses hover at the deep edge of the jungle as ice begins creeping across the surface… more »

    Northwest Territories in Canada

    Angling The Pristine NWT

    by Matt Straw

    From the boreal forests on its southern boundary to the islands of the Beaufort Sea, Canada’s Northwest Territories offers adventures… more »

    Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    Use U-40 Cork Seal to Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    by In-Fisherman

      When it comes custom rod building and fishing in general, cork will always be a popular grip because of… more »

    065

    Nikko Baits

    by Ned Kehde

    Cory Schmidt of Merrifield, Minnesota, is a fellow In-Fisherman field editor, writer, and Finesse News Network member. And on the… more »

    DSCN1471

    Midwest Finesse Fishing: December 2016

    by Ned Kehde

    This guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 16 logs and 12,615 words that detail how, when, and where Midwest finesse… more »

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more »

    FeatureThread

    How To Choose Your Rod Building Thread

    by In-Fisherman

    Rod building threads are quite diverse. From sizes and colors to treatments, choosing the right rod building thread naturally comes… more »

    BIOV90015

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick

    by Ned Kehde

    Biovex’s Kolt Stick is a three-inch soft-plastic stickbait. Some anglers call it a centipede-style bait, and others call it a… more »

    IMG_2908

    Greenbacks And Other Manitoba Monsters

    by Matt Straw

    After a long, grueling back-and-forth, a bulky shadow appears several feet down under a dangerously bent graphite rod. The line… more »

    INFS-150032-CATFI-02

    Ice Fishing Channel Catfish

    by Steve Ryan

    Channel catfish are big, bold, and beautiful—deserving of your attention this winter. Once located in deep basin areas and along… more »

    DSCN1459

    Larew’s Inch Worm: an Update

    by Ned Kehde

    On Oct. 9, 2016, we published a gear guide in a Midwest Finesse column about Gene Larew Lures’ Inch Worm…. more »

    The-Versatility-Of-Fishing-With-Fuji-Reel-Seats

    The Versatility Of Fishing With Fuji Reel Seats

    by In-Fisherman

    When it comes to custom rod building, the beauty of each project is literally what you make it. Whether you… more »

    07_Watermelonseed-1-265x265

    Biovex’s Kolt Fish Tail

    by Ned Kehde

    On April 14, 2014, we published a gear guide that featured Biovex’s Kolt Fish Tail.  Recently a longtime Midwest finesse… more »

    Winn Grips

    Get a Feel For Winn Grips and Handle Wraps

    by In-Fisherman

    It seems rod builders settle for cork or EVA because it gives them a simple choice between two classics, but… more »

    HVMCF4-GPB

    Berkley’s Havoc Craw Fatty

    by Ned Kehde

    Midwest finesse anglers are incessantly in search of a soft-plastic creature bait that they can affix to a  mushroom-style jig… more »

    crappie shooter rigged_HeadDockt'R

    Bobby Garland’s 1.5-inch Crappie Shooter

    by Ned Kehde

    Bobby Garland Crappie Baits has created a new bait that has caught the attention of several Midwest finesse anglers. It… more »

    IMG_2609

    Midwest Finesse Fishing: November 2016

    by Ned Kehde

    Our November guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 25 logs and 21,979 words that describe how, when, and where Midwest… more »

    Load More go top