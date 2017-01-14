Fishhead Photos
The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglasby Ned Kehde
On Jan. 20, we published our first of three Midwest Finesse columns that focus on how, when, and where smallmouth… more
Yukon River Pikeby Chris Hoffman
Alaska is a dream destination, the more so for anglers seeking the Yukon River pike – biggest pike in all… more
Rainy River Lake Sturgeonby Rob Neumann
Lots of Rainy River Lake Sturgeon surpassing 50 inches, with a good shot at fish to 70 inches with weights to… more
Top Destinations For Giant Muskies In Ontarioby Cory Schmidt | SPONSORED STORY
Flying over the seemingly peaceful, visually spectacular expanse that is the Laurentian Shield, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the turmoil,… more
2017 Ice Fishing Rodsby Matt Straw
The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more
Mounting Reel Seat On Fishing Rod Blankby Jeff Simpson
Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more
How to Build Fishing Rod Handlesby Jeff Simpson
Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more
The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafsonby Ned Kehde
The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more
Rod Building: Marking The Blankby Jeff Simpson
The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more
Choosing The Right Rod Componentsby Jeff Simpson
Selecting the components you want featured on your rod is another benefit of making your own fishing rods. Rod… more
Fishing Leader Optionsby Matt Straw
The sickest of all sick feelings follows a bite-off. The severed leader. The failed crimp. The bungled knot. When the… more
Giant Lakers, Walleyes, Pike and Moreby Matt Straw | SPONSORED STORY
In early-morning light under gray skies, waves crest over a long reef. It extends hundreds of yards, out toward a… more
Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Wormby Ned Kehde
On Aug. 3, Zoom Bait Company announced that they have a new rendition of its Trick Worm. This one is… more
Z-Man’s Bubble Gum Finesse T.R.D.by Ned Kehde
From early November through late March, some Midwest finesse anglers partake in an endeavor that they call bass fishing for… more
The Liars of Leviathan Catfishby Dan Anderson
So you want to catch the biggest catfish possible, a once-in-a-lifetime leviathan, a personal best that you can post on… more
First Ice Bluegills North to Southby Matt Straw
Muscle-bound thugs with bent noses hover at the deep edge of the jungle as ice begins creeping across the surface… more
Angling The Pristine NWTby Matt Straw | SPONSORED STORY
From the boreal forests on its southern boundary to the islands of the Beaufort Sea, Canada’s Northwest Territories offers adventures… more
Use U-40 Cork Seal to Protect Cork Fishing Gripsby In-Fisherman
When it comes custom rod building and fishing in general, cork will always be a popular grip because of… more
Nikko Baitsby Ned Kehde
Cory Schmidt of Merrifield, Minnesota, is a fellow In-Fisherman field editor, writer, and Finesse News Network member. And on the… more
Midwest Finesse Fishing: December 2016by Ned Kehde
This guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 16 logs and 12,615 words that detail how, when, and where Midwest finesse… more