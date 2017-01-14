SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Connect
YouTubeRSS
Collapse bottom bar
Subscribe

Fishhead Photos

IMG_20160510_125842
Pretty Fish
IMG_20160529_173852
Another shoreline donkey
IMG950100
Hawg from shore
2017-01-14-12.27.52
Large Mouth Bass
See More Fishhead Photos

In Fisherman TV

WHEN TO WATCH

sc-logo
MON 10:30AM ET
WED 4:00AM ET
WED 11:30AM ET
THU 3:00PM ET
SAT 4:30AM ET
SUN 9:30AM ET
SUN 3:30PM ET
REMIND ME TO WATCH
' ' '
Watch More Videos

Midwest Finesse

  • FeiderFlyColors__52238.1462475018.1280.1280

    The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglas

    • See More Midwest Finesse
    FeiderFlyColors__52238.1462475018.1280.1280

    The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglas

    by Ned Kehde

    On Jan. 20, we published our first of three Midwest Finesse columns that focus on how, when, and where smallmouth… more »

    Yukon River Pike

    Yukon River Pike

    by Chris Hoffman

    Alaska is a dream destination, the more so for anglers seeking the Yukon River pike – biggest pike in all… more »

    FishingFeatureSturgeon

    Rainy River Lake Sturgeon

    by Rob Neumann

    Lots of Rainy River Lake Sturgeon surpassing 50 inches, with a good shot at fish to 70 inches with weights to… more »

    Giant Muskies In Ontario

    Top Destinations For Giant Muskies In Ontario

    by Cory Schmidt

    Flying over the seemingly peaceful, visually spectacular expanse that is the Laurentian Shield, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the turmoil,… more »

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    by Matt Straw

    The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more »

    InstallingAReelSeat

    Mounting Reel Seat On Fishing Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more »

    FishingPlayButtonsFeature(3)

    How to Build Fishing Rod Handles

    by Jeff Simpson

    Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more »

    IMG_0771-002

    The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafson

    by Ned Kehde

      The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more »

    Mark The Blank

    Rod Building: Marking The Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more »

    Rod Components

    Choosing The Right Rod Components

    by Jeff Simpson

      Selecting the components you want featured on your rod is another benefit of making your own fishing rods. Rod… more »

    INFS-160026-LEADR-01

    Fishing Leader Options

    by Matt Straw

    The sickest of all sick feelings follows a bite-off. The severed leader. The failed crimp. The bungled knot. When the… more »

    Trophy Saskatchewan Trout

    Giant Lakers, Walleyes, Pike and More

    by Matt Straw

    In early-morning light under gray skies, waves crest over a long reef. It extends hundreds of yards, out toward a… more »

    zoom-z3-trick-worm-green

    Zoom’s Z 3 Trick Worm

    by Ned Kehde

    On Aug. 3, Zoom Bait Company announced that they have a new rendition of its Trick Worm. This one is… more »

    DSCN1454

    Z-Man’s Bubble Gum Finesse T.R.D.

    by Ned Kehde

    From early November through late March, some Midwest finesse anglers partake in an endeavor that they call bass fishing for… more »

    Catch Big Catfish

    The Liars of Leviathan Catfish

    by Dan Anderson

    So you want to catch the biggest catfish possible, a once-in-a-lifetime leviathan, a personal best that you can post on… more »

    INFS-150032-BLUEG-03

    First Ice Bluegills North to South

    by Matt Straw

    Muscle-bound thugs with bent noses hover at the deep edge of the jungle as ice begins creeping across the surface… more »

    Northwest Territories in Canada

    Angling The Pristine NWT

    by Matt Straw

    From the boreal forests on its southern boundary to the islands of the Beaufort Sea, Canada’s Northwest Territories offers adventures… more »

    Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    Use U-40 Cork Seal to Protect Cork Fishing Grips

    by In-Fisherman

      When it comes custom rod building and fishing in general, cork will always be a popular grip because of… more »

    065

    Nikko Baits

    by Ned Kehde

    Cory Schmidt of Merrifield, Minnesota, is a fellow In-Fisherman field editor, writer, and Finesse News Network member. And on the… more »

    DSCN1471

    Midwest Finesse Fishing: December 2016

    by Ned Kehde

    This guide to Midwest finesse fishing contains 16 logs and 12,615 words that detail how, when, and where Midwest finesse… more »

    Load More go top