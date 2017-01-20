SubscribeSubscribe Now!
Connect
YouTubeRSS
Collapse bottom bar
Subscribe

Fishhead Photos

IMG_20160510_125842
Pretty Fish
IMG_20160529_173852
Another shoreline donkey
IMG950100
Hawg from shore
2017-01-14-12.27.52
Large Mouth Bass
See More Fishhead Photos

In Fisherman TV

WHEN TO WATCH

sc-logo
MON 10:30AM ET
WED 4:00AM ET
WED 11:30AM ET
THU 3:00PM ET
SAT 4:30AM ET
SUN 9:30AM ET
SUN 3:30PM ET
REMIND ME TO WATCH
' ' '
Watch More Videos

Midwest Finesse

  • IMG_2222

    Februaries of the Past

    • See More Midwest Finesse
    Installing Tip Top Guide

    Installing Tip Top Guide On Custom Fishing Rod

    by Jeff Simpson

    Whether installing or replacing a tip top guide, it is the easiest aspect of rod building if you follow the… more »

    Installing Foregrip

    Install Foregrip To Fishing Rod Blank

    by In-Fisherman

    Whether choosing cork or EVA for your foregrip, the following instructions explain foregrip installation as well as the importance of… more »

    Fishing Rod Handles

    How to Build Fishing Rod Handles

    by In-Fisherman

    Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more »

    Epoxy Guide Finish

    How To Finish Fishing Rod Guides With Epoxy

    by In-Fisherman

    Applying Epoxy to guide wraps isn’t difficult, but it is tedious, so follow these instructions below to ensure a simple… more »

    Mounting Reel Seat

    Mounting The Reel Seat

    by In-Fisherman

    Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more »

    IMG_2222

    Februaries of the Past

    by Ned Kehde

    In February, Old Man Winter regularly keeps Midwest finesse anglers at bay in northeastern Kansas.  For example, there were 368… more »

    Canada for Trophy Pike

    Saskatchewan—Bastion of Great Northern Pike

    by Dave Csanda

    While northern pike abound throughout Canada, there’s something remarkable about Saskatchewan, where the cool climate, remote locales and abundant food… more »

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    Why Build a Custom Fishing Rod

    by In-Fisherman

    The short answer: There is nothing like catching a fish on a rod that you built with your own two… more »

    Fishing Rod Blank

    Choosing A Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The rod blank is an integral component, as it forms an extension of the angler’s arm allowing the angler to… more »

    FeatureThread

    How To Choose Your Rod Building Thread

    by In-Fisherman

    Rod building threads are quite diverse. From sizes and colors to treatments, choosing the right rod building thread naturally comes… more »

    The Marabou Jig

    The Marabou Jig, according to Josh Douglas

    by Ned Kehde

      On Jan. 20, we published our first of three Midwest Finesse columns that focus on how, when, and where… more »

    Yukon River Pike

    Yukon River Pike

    by Chris Hoffman

    Alaska is a dream destination, the more so for anglers seeking the Yukon River pike – biggest pike in all… more »

    FishingFeatureSturgeon

    Rainy River Lake Sturgeon

    by Rob Neumann

    Lots of Rainy River Lake Sturgeon surpassing 50 inches, with a good shot at fish to 70 inches with weights to… more »

    Giant Muskies In Ontario

    Top Destinations For Giant Muskies In Ontario

    by Cory Schmidt

    Flying over the seemingly peaceful, visually spectacular expanse that is the Laurentian Shield, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the turmoil,… more »

    Feature-Rod-Spine

    Finding The Spine

    by In-Fisherman

    The Spine Finding the spine on a rod blank is really easy. Nearly all rod blanks are made by wrapping… more »

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    2017 Ice Fishing Rods

    by Matt Straw

    The tip bobs down. The hook sets into something that feels like a Chevy truck, which suddenly kicks into gear… more »

    InstallingAReelSeat

    Mounting Reel Seat On Fishing Rod Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    Incredibly important to the fishing rod’s final performance, mounting the reel seat is an easy process when you follow the… more »

    FishingPlayButtonsFeature(3)

    How to Build Fishing Rod Handles

    by Jeff Simpson

    Constructing a custom handle for your fishing rod is easy, just use the following instructions to build your high-performance handle… more »

    IMG_0771-002

    The Marabou Jig, according to Jeff Gustafson

    by Ned Kehde

      The marabou jig used to play a critical role in the repertoire of Midwest finesse anglers in Missouri and… more »

    Mark The Blank

    Rod Building: Marking The Blank

    by Jeff Simpson

    The foundation of constructing a fishing rod begins by marking the blank. Taking the time to mark the blank with… more »

    Load More go top